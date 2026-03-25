Uzbekistan And Tajikistan Dig Deeper Into Mining Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bobir Islamov, Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, and Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, held discussions on the current status and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the mining, metallurgical, and industrial sectors, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Mining and Geology.

During the talks, the parties emphasized strengthening collaboration between key enterprises, including Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine and Uzmetkombinat JSC. They also explored opportunities for workforce training and skill development through partnerships with specialized educational institutions.

Meanwhile, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during a ceremony marking the launch of the third copper processing plant at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, stated that around $10 billion in foreign investment has been attracted to Uzbekistan's mining industry over the past nine years.