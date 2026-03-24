World No. 1 Soy Sauce & Chinese Condiment Brand, Haday, Is To Launch Range In UK

Stand No. N2657, London Excel - 30th Mar - 1st Apr 2026 - Haday, the flagship condiment brand of Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co., Ltd., will exhibit its world leading range of Soy Sauce, Oyster Sauce and other condiments at the upcoming International Food & Drink Event (IFE), at London Excel next week. Haday will be exhibiting in partnership with Food Team International Ltd, who have recently been appointed as UK distributors for the globally recognised brand.

Widely regarded as the world's leading soy sauce producer, Haday will use this event to showcase its extensive portfolio of traditional fermented sauces and seasonings developed for both retail and food manufacturing markets. The range includes soy sauce, oyster sauce, cooking sauces, vinegars and seasoning products designed to deliver authentic Asian flavour, developed through time honoured culinary traditions dating back over 300 years, and consistent quality required for large-scale food production.

Haday will also announce its new UK distribution partnership with Food Team International Ltd. Through the partnership, UK food manufacturers will gain direct access to Haday's range of sauces and condiments as well as access to Haday's inhouse R&D team who specialise in developing bespoke products that meet specific recipes and specifications in as little as just seven days. This combination of authentic, premium quality products, customisable solutions and scalable production enables UK businesses to integrate recognised and trusted Asian flavours into a wide variety of products, from ready meals and sauces to marinades and prepared foods, and all at highly competitive prices.

The collaboration aims to support growing demand in the UK for Asian cuisine and globally inspired flavour profiles, while providing food manufacturers with reliable access to high-quality ingredients produced at scale.

“We are delighted to be appointed as UK distributors for Haday, one of China's“Time-Honoured Brands”, and a truly exceptional range of Asian sauces and condiments. We've seen strong growth in this sector of the ingredients market, and we know our customers will welcome both the quality and flexibility that a supplier of Haday's calibre can offer our customer network” comments Mark Roscoe, Managing Director of Food Team International Ltd.

ENDS

About Food Team International

Founded in 2005, Food Team International is a specialist ingredients supplier serving food manufacturers and food service operators in the UK. Sourcing the highest quality ingredients from a global network of over 100 suppliers across 20 countries, Food Team International have created a unique, logistically efficient, and highly sought after sourcing and distribution business.

Success has been built through industry leading expertise in alternative sourcing, enabling their customers to better manage risk and navigate change, and intelligent food solutions, a specialist and diverse range of ingredients that have the capability of removing process, cost and waste from within their customers supply chains.

Food Team International is recognised by customers for its sourcing expertise, reliability, comprehensive support, and adaptability. Since 2005, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 35%, with an annual turnover of £36 million reported in April 2025.

About Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co., Ltd.

Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co., Ltd. is one of the world's largest condiment manufacturers, China's no.1 condiment supplier and the largest producer of soy sauce globally. Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China, the company originated from the consolidation of several traditional sauce workshops in the region. It became a publicly listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in2014. Today, the company produces more than 4.5m tonnes of sauces per annum across 10 high speed production lines capable of producing 52,000 bottles per hour. The product range includes Soy Sauce, Oyster Sauce, Vinegars, Hoisin along with a range of other flavourings and seasonings. Products are sold domestically and exported to over 100 countries and regions generating a sales revenue of £3bn in 2024.

About Haday

Haday is the flagship brand of the Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co.,Ltd. Known for its premium Asian sauces, Haday has been built on a long culinary tradition that dates back to 1582, in the Chinese city of Foshan. Evolving from the historic sauce workshops that produced traditional fermented soy sauces and condiments for local markets, Haday became part of the Haitian company when it was founded last century. Today, Haday is recognised as a“China Time-Honoured Brand”, a government designation given to companies with a strong cultural heritage in traditional Chinese foods.

Blending 300 years of traditional condiment production, culinary culture and the large-scale operation of the Haitian company, Haday can offer customers premium quality products at lower costs. With over 700 employed R&D specialists, Haday also offers customers fully flexible product solutions, tailored to specific specifications, size or format requirements that can be delivered in as little as 7 days.

Haday delivers the ultimate supply chain solution to over 5000 HORECA clients and 1000 food processing partners worldwide and is expanding its UK presence through newly appointed distribution partners, Food Team International Ltd.