BJP Slams Opposition's 'Habit' Of Criticising PM Modi's Address

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal on Tuesday slammed the opposition over their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying it has become a habit of the opposition to comment on everything, and they should learn to digest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the world and the country about positive things which are being accepted globally.

Speaking to ANI on the opposition's criticism of PM Modi's address in the parliament, BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal said the Prime Minister has given importance to every single thing and also told the world that India is sending a message through the Lok Sabha that there should be peace in the world. "It has become a habit of the opposition to comment on everything. I feel that the Prime Minister has appealed to the world and the country about so many positive things, and the world and the country are accepting it. But the opposition is still not able to accept it. The opposition should learn to digest it; the opposition should start trying to digest it. He(PM Modi) has given importance to every single thing. He has also told the world that they are sending a message through the Lok Sabha: that there should be peace and tranquility in the world," said Singh.

Rahul Gandhi Calls PM's Foreign Policy a 'Joke'

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict, alleging that India has been sidelined in international negotiations and describing the PM as "compromised." Responding to a question on reports that Pakistan could be facilitating talks between Iran and the US, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said, "Our foreign policy is Prime Minister Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the result of this. It's a universal joke. Everybody considers it a universal joke." "Yesterday, he gave an irrelevant speech. I mean, he is the Prime Minister of India; it should be visible that he is India's Prime Minister. What is the position? There is no position at all." Gandhi added.

PM Highlights Challenges from West Asia Conflict

The remarks come after PM Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. In his speech, the PM highlighted the escalating conflict in West Asia, which has entered its fourth week, was posing significant challenges for India, particularly in terms of energy security and trade disruptions. "The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict," PM Modi said. (ANI)

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