Zhytomyr Resident Sentenced To 15 Years For Leaking Ukrainian Aircraft Data To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Berdychiv City District Court, Ukrinform reports.

"The accused, a resident of the Zhytomyr region, in 2025, over the course of four months, knowingly provided a representative of a foreign organization with information about aviation activity, the movements of Ukrainian Armed Forces planes, and the operation of jet engines in the sky. He conducted observations from his place of residence, several dozen kilometers from a military airfield. He came under the attention of enemy intelligence services after leaving comments on one of the pro-Russian Telegram channels," the report said.

In Chernihiv, former court secretary mocking burials of fallen soldiers sentenced to 10 years in prison

The accused's Telegram correspondence with a person who identified themselves as an FSB representative became the main evidence of treason.

The offender partially admitted his guilt – he stated that he did not know he was communicating with a representative of the aggressor country and did not realize the illegality of his actions.

The court found the man guilty of committing an especially serious crime under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code (treason committed under martial law) and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a court sentenced an agent of the Russian FSB who provided information on air defense positions in western regions to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: Berdychiv City District Court