US Sends Iran 15-Point War End Plan

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 25 (IANS) The United States has sent Iran a sweeping 15-point plan to end the war and dismantle its nuclear programme, media reports said, as President Donald Trump claimed Tehran“would like to make a deal.”

The proposal, sent through intermediaries, outlines a broad framework to halt hostilities, curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, and reshape its regional posture, according to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The document calls for Iran to dismantle its three main nuclear facilities, end any enrichment of nuclear material on its soil, and suspend its ballistic missile programme. It also seeks to curb Tehran's support for proxy groups and ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the report said.

The plan includes a one-month ceasefire and demands that Iran commit to never pursuing a nuclear weapon. It requires Tehran to halt enrichment activities and hand over all enriched material to the International Atomic Energy Agency under an agreed timetable.

It also calls for taking the Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear facilities out of service and destroying them, while granting the UN nuclear watchdog full access to information inside Iran.

On the regional front, the proposal pushes Iran to abandon its proxy strategy and halt funding and arming of such groups. It also includes provisions to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as a free maritime passage.

Missile issues would be addressed at a later stage, with limits on quantity and range. The plan further proposes restricting Iran's military capabilities to self-defence purposes only.

In return, Iran would see all nuclear-related sanctions lifted. The United States would also support the development of a civilian nuclear programme in Bushehr to generate electricity, while monitoring it, officials told the publication.

The proposal also includes abolishing the“snapback” mechanism that allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions.

The framework broadly reflects earlier demands made during the Trump administration before the war began on February 28, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The plan has been delivered through intermediaries, with Pakistan emerging as a key conduit in the diplomatic effort, alongside Turkey and Egypt, which are pushing to arrange talks between US and Iranian officials, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

Despite the diplomatic push, both sides remain far apart, with Iran continuing attacks across the region, including strikes on Israel, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, the reports said.

President Trump struck an optimistic tone on Tuesday, saying Iran was ready to negotiate.“They'd like to make a deal,” he told reporters during an Oval Office event.“They've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

He also said talks were underway.“We're talking to the right leaders, and they want to make a deal so badly,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post.

The diplomatic effort comes amid continued military escalation and economic pressure linked to the conflict, now in its fourth week, The New York Times reported.