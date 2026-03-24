Confluxcapital Launches A Fully Automated AI-Powered Crypto Trading Platform, Making Digital Asset Investment Simpler.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ConfluxCapital launches AI-driven trading platform, ushering in a new era of automated digital asset investment.

Miami, FL, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid development of artificial intelligence is reshaping numerous industries, including digital finance. In the cryptocurrency market, AI-driven trading technology is increasingly being used to analyze massive amounts of data and automate trades. As investors seek more efficient ways to participate in this space, automated trading systems are gaining significant attention. Especially in the 24/7, highly volatile crypto market, automated systems can continuously monitor market conditions and seize opportunities faster than human traders.

Based on this trend, ConfluxCapital has launched a fully automated AI trading platform designed to lower the barrier to entry in the cryptocurrency market. Users require no experience and no cumbersome configuration or connection to multiple exchanges; with just one click, they can seamlessly start trading on PCs and mobile devices.

AI-powered automated trading is rapidly emerging in the cryptocurrency market.

From AI agents to algorithmic trading and quantitative models, data-driven trading strategies have long been standard practice in traditional financial institutions. Now, these technologies are reaching individual investors at an unprecedented pace. This trend is particularly pronounced in the fast-paced world of crypto.

AI trading systems can analyze prices, trading volumes, and historical patterns in real time, process massive amounts of data, and automate trading operations using algorithms. As a result, an increasing number of market participants are using AI trading platforms as a crucial tool for entering the world of digital assets.

ConfluxCapital Launches Fully Automated Cryptocurrency AI Trading Platform

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in the UK, ConfluxCapital focuses on developing automated quantitative trading technology to simplify participation in the cryptocurrency market. Its AI trading platform combines machine learning models, algorithmic trading strategies, and large-scale market data analysis to build a robust automated trading infrastructure.

According to the company, the platform's built-in AI engine monitors market data such as price fluctuations, trading activity, and historical trends in real time, automatically identifying trading opportunities and executing trades. Users can enjoy a fully automated trading experience without needing to master complex trading strategies or algorithm configurations.