'Jumanji 3' Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Gets New Christmas Date

Sony's Columbia Pictures has shifted the release date for the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led 'Jumanji 3' to Christmas, two weeks after its scheduled December 11 debut, reported Variety.

The move strategically shifts 'Jumanji 3' to hit theatres after the launches of 'Dune: Part Three' and 'Avengers: Doomsday' on December 18.

A History of Holiday Success

According to the outlet, the Christmas corridor has historically been the release window for family-friendly 'Jumanji' movies, going back to the 1995 action-adventure comedy starring Robin Williams, which opened on December 15 that year.

The first instalment of the new 'Jumanji' franchise, 2017's 'Welcome to the Jungle,' launched on December 20 and became a box office smash; the movie earned over 960 million USD worldwide to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year.

The sequel, 2019's 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' also brought in a massive haul, grossing over 800 million USD worldwide.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew Return

The 'Jumanji' reboot series, which follows a group of teenagers who find themselves trapped inside a video game, stars Johnson, Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby also return for the next instalment, with Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes joining as new cast members, according to Variety.

Jake Kasdan helmed the first two instalments of the big-budget series and returns to direct the third film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. (ANI)

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