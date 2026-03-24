New Castle Workers' Compensation Attorney Lawrence Kelly Explains Benefits Available To Injured Workers In Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, PA - Workers injured on the job in Pennsylvania are entitled to comprehensive benefits under the state's no-fault workers' compensation system, including wage loss payments, medical coverage, and specific loss benefits for permanent injuries. New Castle workers' compensation attorney Lawrence Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George, P.C. ( ) provides guidance on the full range of benefits available to injured workers throughout Western Pennsylvania.

According to New Castle workers' compensation attorney Lawrence Kelly, Pennsylvania's workers' compensation system provides benefits regardless of who caused the workplace accident. Under the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act Section 301, employees receive coverage whether the injury resulted from their own mistake, a coworker's error, or a workplace hazard. The program covers wage loss benefits, medical expenses, specific loss benefits for permanent injuries, vocational rehabilitation, death benefits, and funeral expenses.

New Castle workers' compensation attorney Lawrence Kelly emphasizes that wage loss benefits replace two-thirds of an injured worker's average weekly wage while they cannot work. For 2026, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry has determined the statewide average weekly wage for injuries occurring on or after January 1, 2026, to be $1,394.00 per week. "The state sets both minimum and maximum benefit rates that adjust annually," explains Kelly. "An error in wage calculation can cost injured workers thousands of dollars over the life of their claim."

Kelly notes that Pennsylvania workers' compensation classifies disability as either total or partial. Total disability means the injured worker cannot work at any job due to their injury, while partial disability means they can no longer perform their previous job but can work in a less demanding position. When totally disabled, workers receive two-thirds of their average weekly wage for up to 104 weeks.

"After 104 weeks, the employer's insurance company will require an Impairment Rating Evaluation," the workers' compensation attorney explains. "If the physician finds you are 35 percent or more impaired, you are considered permanently and totally disabled and will continue receiving total disability benefits for the rest of your life."

Pennsylvania workers' compensation also covers all reasonable and necessary medical treatment related to work injuries. For the first 90 days, employers can direct medical care to physicians within their approved provider network. After 90 days, injured workers have the right to treat with any physician they choose.

Lawrence Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George, P.C. advises that Pennsylvania provides additional compensation for permanent loss of use of certain body parts. Under the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act Section 306(c), specific loss benefits are paid based on a statutory schedule separate from wage loss benefits. For example, permanent loss of use of an arm receives 410 weeks of compensation at two-thirds of the worker's average weekly wage.

"Specific loss benefits are not reduced by any wage loss or partial disability benefits already received," Kelly points out. These benefits can total significant amounts depending on the body part affected and the worker's average weekly wage.

For workers whose injuries prevent them from returning to their previous jobs, vocational rehabilitation services may be available. "Insurance companies sometimes use vocational rehabilitation as a way to reduce or terminate benefits," Kelly observes. "Workers are not required to accept any job offer simply because it is within their restrictions."

Death benefits are also available to surviving family members under the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act Section 307. The amount depends on the deceased worker's average weekly wage and the number of dependents. A surviving spouse with two or more children receives 66.67% of the average weekly wage, while a spouse with no children receives 51%.

Lawrence County workers injured on the job should understand their rights under Pennsylvania law. For those facing workplace injuries, contacting a workers' compensation attorney may provide crucial guidance on securing full benefits while recovering.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George, P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George, P.C. is a New Castle-based law firm dedicated to representing injured workers throughout Western Pennsylvania. Led by attorneys Lawrence Kelly and Joseph George, the firm handles claims before the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Board and has represented injured workers for decades. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

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