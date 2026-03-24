Building Hit By Russian Attack In Lviv Center Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy continues to attack the Lviv region. A building in the center of Lviv has been hit. Preliminary reports indicate that a UNESCO World Heritage Site has been damaged. The threat remains high," the message reads.

Kozytskyi later added that at least two people were severely injured in the attack.

Air Force warns of large number of Russian UAVs in several regions

As reported by Ukrinform, air raid aler remains in effect in most regions of Ukraine due to attacks by a large number of Russian drones.