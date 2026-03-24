Iran Talks On, War 'Won': Trump ​

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 25 (IANS) President Donald Trump said the United States is in active negotiations with Iran and declared that the conflict had been“won”, even as he swore in Markwayne Mullin as Secretary of Homeland Security at the White House.​

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Trump said talks with Iran were underway and involved top members of his administration.​

“We're in negotiations, as it turned out. Now, you've seen what I said yesterday was exactly correct. We're in negotiations right now,” he said.“They're doing it, along with Marco, JD. We have a number of people doing it.”​

He added that senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff, were part of the effort.​

“And the other side, I can tell you, likes to make a deal. And who wouldn't if you were that,” Trump said.​

The President suggested that the current Iranian leadership had already undergone significant changes.“It's what we have really, regime change. You know, this is a change in the regime because the leaders are all very different from the ones that we started off with that created all those problems,” he said.​

Trump also said Iran had signalled its intent during talks by offering concessions linked to energy routes.​

He spoke of“a gift” offered by the Iranian side regarding oil and gas and the Strait of Hormuz, to demonstrate that they are in control. He said the offer“was worth a lot of money”.​

Reiterating his administration's red line, Trump said Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.“They aren't going to have nuclear weapons,” he said.​

On the status of the conflict, Trump rejected suggestions that fighting was continuing.​

“This war has been won,” he said. He added that only the“fake news” was suggesting otherwise and claimed that the opposing military was“totally defeated”.​

At the same time, Trump described the situation as a“military operation”, noting that“people don't like it when he calls it a war”. He acknowledged that he had used the term earlier.​

He said senior defence officials were optimistic about a quick resolution. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Caine had said the situation would be settled“very soon”, he added.​

Trump also referred to his conversations with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling him“a warrior” when asked about their exchanges.