DIU Soldiers Destroy Russian Zircon Missile Launcher In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

It is noted that on the night of March 24, Ukrainian intelligence officers tracked a convoy of Bastion-M launchers on the peninsula as it moved toward its positions and delivered precise strikes against it.

As a result, one of the enemy's launchers, along with two expensive Zircon missiles, was destroyed, and another was damaged. Seven Russian soldiers were also killed or wounded.

Military intelligence notes: The Russian Federation's army uses Zircon missiles from Bastion systems primarily to terrorize Ukraine's civilian population, particularly residents of the southern and eastern regions.

“Last night, the aggressor's plans to attack peaceful cities were thwarted,” the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine emphasizes.

MoD details training of heavy drone operators

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on the night of March 24, a Russian launcher from the Bastion coastal missile system was destroyed in the temporarily occupied Crimea.