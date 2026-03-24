KK Goswami In Ayodhya, Overjoyed To Seek Ram Lalla's Blessings

Actor KK Goswami's Spiritual Visit

Actor KK Goswami, who is known for working in 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', 'Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai', 'Gutur Gu', among others, arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, KK Goswami expressed his reverence for the city, saying, "First of all, I bow to the soil of Ayodhya. I have come here for shooting, and I had not yet had the opportunity to offer my prayers to Ram Lalla. That had been a source of disappointment for me, and now I am overjoyed to have this chance to seek the Lord's blessings."

The actor, who is currently working on a Bhojpuri film with Amrapali Dubey and other artists, revealed plans to shoot in a nearby locality and also complete scenes for another film titled Gauri Ka Shankar. "We will be spending two to three days here under the blessings of the Lord," he added.

Reflecting on the significance of the visit, KK Goswami remarked, "I had missed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on the 22nd due to shooting in Balrampur. It is a moment of joy...."

Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Navami

Meanwhile, an atmosphere of enthusiasm prevails in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navami, with elaborate preparations underway at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for the much-awaited 'Surya Tilak' ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The Divine 'Surya Tilak' Ceremony

The Surya Tilak will take place in the sanctum sanctorum at exactly 12:00 PM on Ram Navami, when a beam of sunlight will fall on the forehead of the deity for approximately four minutes, creating a divine and historic spectacle.

Devotees from across the country and abroad are eagerly awaiting the moment. The temple will remain open for darshan from early morning till late at night to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims. Prasad distribution has also been arranged. Authorities have ensured comprehensive arrangements, including drinking water, shaded areas, and facilities for storing belongings.

The preparations for the Surya Tilak have been ongoing for nearly a month, and rehearsals are being conducted to ensure a smooth execution. (ANI)

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