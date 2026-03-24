Zalos Raises $3.6M To Build Computer Agents That Operate Finance Systems The Way Humans Do

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Zalos Computer Agents log into systems and automate end-to-end workflows, without CFOs needing to replace the systems that they have built their operations around.

San Francisco, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern finance teams run on a fragmented stack of ERPs, CRMs, spreadsheets, email, and banking platforms that were never designed to talk to each other. APIs between these systems are often missing or incomplete, which means finance teams become the human API themselves, manually stitching data across systems to complete billing cycles, close the books, and produce reporting their business depends on. Zalos was built on the belief that the next leap in productivity will not come from replacing that stack, but from agentic software that can operate it the same way humans do and understands the deep business context.









Zalos founders William Fairbairn and Hung Hoang.

Today Zalos, the leader in Computer Agents for Finance Operations, announced a $3.6 million seed round to realize this vision. The funding round was led by 14 Peaks with participation from Cohen Circle, 20VC and notable angels*.

Computer Agents are the defining AI technology for 2026. 2023 was generative AI, 2024 brought multi-modal, and in 2025, AI learnt reasoning. Now AI will take over our computers. OpenAI and Anthropic have both moved into the space with generalist Computer Agents, but Zalos is purpose-built for finance operations, where the stakes of getting it wrong are categorically higher. Finance teams cannot operate on 90% accuracy, the agents need finance specific skills, and they need every automated action logged in a format auditors can follow. The Computer Agent market is still in its early stages; comparable to where large language models were at GPT 3.5. Zalos's purpose-built infrastructure and evaluation systems are designed to push reliability to the accuracy levels that CFOs need to automate finance operations at scale.

" Finance="" teams="" have="" the="" systems,="" but="" they="" are="" still="" doing="" the="" work="" manually="" because="" the="" stack="" is="" not="" connected,"="" said="" /> William Fairbairn, CEO and co-founder of Zalos. "We built Zalos on the belief that CFOs should not need to rip out their existing stack to adopt the latest in AI, we want to start by sitting on top of what is already there. Computer Agents that can log in and run the workflow end to end are the fastest path to real transformation in finance operations."

Nate Pontician, Vice President at Cohen Circle:“Zalos is redefining what software means for the CFOs. Zalos' computer agents don't just assist; they log in, navigate systems, and complete workflows end-to-end. They're giving finance professionals back hours lost to repetitive tasks so they can focus on what actually moves the business forward. It's not a copilot... it's a colleague.”

Looking ahead, Zalos plans to expand beyond the major midmarket ERPs where it already has customers and into enterprise ERPs and on-premise systems. By building a wide-reaching context graph across the finance stack, the company aims to help CFOs deploy a swarm of agents and drive a step-change in their finance team's impact.

* Notable angels included: Mike Lenz (CFO Fedex), Ian Sutherland (CFO Tide), Long Dinh (CFO Ada), Nancy Casey (Global Vice President, Oracle, SAP), Paul Forster (Founder, Indeed), Henri Stern (Founder, Privacy), Ed Woodford (Founder, zerohash), James Beshara (Founder, Tilt Payments), Long Lu (Founder, Misa Accounting), Catherine Dahl (Founder, Beanworks Accounts Payable), Pablo Palafox (Founder, Happy Robot), Hasan Sukkar (Founder, 11x), Chris Smoak (Founder, Atrium), Ooshma Garg (Gobble), Minh Pham (Head of Browser Infra, Perplexity), Jon Langbert (Founder, Alight), Mandeep Singh (Founder, Trouva), Thai Duong (Founder, Calif), Ash Rush (Founder, Sterling Road), Jake Klamka (Founder Insight Data Science), Jonathan Meeks (Board, TA Associates).

Media images can be found here.

About Zalos

Zalos Computer Agents are designed for Finance Operations, logging into ERPs and other systems with a username and password, then automating a range of repetitive finance processes, ranging from billing to reconciliations to accounts payable.

The Computer Agents work by converting screen recordings of finance workflows inside systems or Excel into agents. They operate inside ERPs, Excel, email and internal tools - logging in, clicking the screens, entering data, or checking against controls. The agent actions are documented in an auditable log, alongside rigorous enterprise security. For more information please visit or follow via LinkedIn.

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Zalos press office on...