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Missile Strikes Trigger Smoke Over Tel Aviv
(MENAFN) Smoke was observed rising above Tel Aviv on Tuesday after reports emerged of Iranian missile attacks and debris descending from the sky, according to an Israeli broadcaster.
Authorities have pinpointed four locations across the city that were impacted, with six individuals sustaining minor injuries, stated Zaki Heller, the representative for Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, and ambulance organization, Magen David Adom (MDA).
Rescue and search efforts are ongoing at the affected sites, Heller added.
At this time, no additional information has been disclosed.
Authorities have pinpointed four locations across the city that were impacted, with six individuals sustaining minor injuries, stated Zaki Heller, the representative for Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, and ambulance organization, Magen David Adom (MDA).
Rescue and search efforts are ongoing at the affected sites, Heller added.
At this time, no additional information has been disclosed.
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