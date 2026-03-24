Ben's Originaltm Disrupts Instant Noodles Category With Launch Of New Street Food Noodles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The trusted rice brand introduces five globally inspired noodle entrées bringing bold flavours and convenient meal solutions to Canadians, alongside a limited-edition offering of Ben's OriginalTM chopsticks*





BOLTON, Ontario, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben's OriginalTM, proudly part of Mars, is expanding its ready meal portfolio with the launch of Ben's OriginalTM Street Food Noodles. Inspired by bold, globally loved street food flavours, this new ready meal extension delivers a flavour-packed, authentic international taste to Canadians in just 90 seconds.

The launch reflects growing Canadian consumer demand for convenient meals that deliver on taste, quality and global inspiration. In fact, the ready meal segment in Canada is expected to grow 46 per cent between 2024 and 2030, to a $7.18B US industry.1 Ben's OriginalTM is meeting growing consumer demand with an expanded portfolio of ready meals, continuing to move the brand to the center of the plate and the star of mealtime.

New Ben's OriginalTM Street Food Noodles make it easy to enjoy tasty, accessible and healthy meals at home or on the go, whether for a quick lunch, an easy weeknight dinner, or a late-night craving. These internationally inspired entrées deliver real flavour, real fast.

“Noodles are one of the fastest-growing convenient meal categories in Canada, and consumers are increasingly looking for bold, globally inspired flavours they can prepare quickly,” said Derin Bello, General Manager, Mars Food & Nutrition Canada.“With the success of our Ben's OriginalTM Street Food ready meals, expanding into noodles was a natural next step, bringing exciting international flavours to Canadians in a format that's ready in just 90 seconds.”

To celebrate the launch, Ben's OriginalTM is offering a limited-time promotion where Canadians who purchase two or more Street Food Noodles can receive an exclusive set of authentic bamboo chopsticks in a sleek travel case.*

Five Globally Inspired Street Food Noodles Varieties

Each Ben's OriginalTM Street Food Noodles variety delivers authentic global flavours in a convenient microwave-ready pouch:

Chinese Stir Fry Noodles – Classic wok-inspired flavour with perfectly cooked noodles, vegetables, and a savoury seasoning blend. This convenient entrée combines mushrooms, carrots and red bell peppers with a satisfyingly savoury profile that brings authentic Chinese-style stir fry taste straight to your table.

Classic wok-inspired flavour with perfectly cooked noodles, vegetables, and a savoury seasoning blend. This convenient entrée combines mushrooms, carrots and red bell peppers with a satisfyingly savoury profile that brings authentic Chinese-style stir fry taste straight to your table. Korean Style BBQ Noodles – Perfectly cooked noodles combined with mushrooms, carrots, red bell peppers and green onions, and a touch of chili for a sweet, smoky, and mildly spicy Korean BBQ–style flavour.

Perfectly cooked noodles combined with mushrooms, carrots, red bell peppers and green onions, and a touch of chili for a sweet, smoky, and mildly spicy Korean BBQ–style flavour. Spicy Indonesian Noodles – Bringing the heat with a spicy Indonesian-style blend seasoning that delivers heat, depth, and rich aromatic notes. This entrée features carrots, green beans, red bell peppers and green onions.

Bringing the heat with a spicy Indonesian-style blend seasoning that delivers heat, depth, and rich aromatic notes. This entrée features carrots, green beans, red bell peppers and green onions. Thai Stir Fry Noodles – Lightly spiced noodles with Thai seasoning that delivers a balanced combination of savoury, sweet, and fragrant notes. Carrots, red bell peppers and green onions round out the dish.

Lightly spiced noodles with Thai seasoning that delivers a balanced combination of savoury, sweet, and fragrant notes. Carrots, red bell peppers and green onions round out the dish. Japanese Teriyaki Noodles – A classic teriyaki-style seasoning brings deep umami and a touch of gentle sweetness, complemented by a vibrant mix of mushrooms and red bell peppers for a perfectly balanced bite.



These globally inspired entrées are the ultimate mealtime shortcut. Quick, satisfying and packed with flavour to level up weeknight dinners, workday lunches or late-night cravings.

Ben's OriginalTM Street Food Noodles:

Ready in just 90 seconds

No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Source of fibre and protein

Suitable for vegetarians

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 per pouch



Where to Buy

Ben's OriginalTM Street Food Noodles are available at most major grocery retailers across Canada and will be available on Consumers can find the complete product line, recipes and more information at Instagram Facebook Pinterest , as of March 2026.

* Purchase two or more Ben's OriginalTM Street Food Noodles between March 22-June 30, 2026 and upload the receipt to, share your mailing address and you will have the chance to win a pair of authentic bamboo chopsticks with a sleek travel case, while supplies last.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINALTM. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, VCATM and ANICURATM span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Jilian Oxler, Mars Food & Nutrition

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN24032026004107003653ID1110899108