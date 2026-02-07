Four Players Win Dh100,000 In Latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw
- PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Feb 2026, 8:54 PM
- By: SM Ayaz Zakir
- Share:
The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260207, with four players winning Dh100,000 each.
Three winners were selected under the Lucky Chance segment, while one player secured the same prize after matching five days numbers and the month number winning numbers for the draw were:Recommended For You
Lucky Days: 11, 4, 23, 22, 8 and 27
Lucky Month: 7
Lucky Chance winners
As part of the weekly format, three players won Dh100,000 each in the Lucky Chance segment.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:
DL8889790
AU1946389
AN1288219
Lucky Day draws are now held every Saturday following changes introduced earlier this year. The updated format offers a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and three Dh100,000 Lucky Chance prizes each week.ALSO READ
- UAE Lottery announces results of 35th Lucky Day draw, check out winning numbers UAE Lottery announces winning numbers; 3 players take home Dh100,000 each
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment