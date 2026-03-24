Capital City Roofing Expands Into Tennessee From CCR Licensing Platform With Joe Rushing And Tristar Roofing Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Capital City Roofing today announced its expansion into the greater Nashville metropolitan area through the company's Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, launching Capital City Roofing of Nashville in partnership with Joe Rushing and TriStar Roofing Solutions of Dickson, Tennessee. Capital City Roofing's Nashville hub identifies the location as owned and operated by Joe Rushing and positions the division to serve Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, and the broader surrounding market.

The Nashville expansion is designed to pair strong local leadership with a proven operating platform built on brand infrastructure, process discipline, sales enablement, advanced technology, and manufacturer-certified roofing excellence. On its Nashville hub, Capital City Roofing highlights a broad service offering spanning residential roofing, commercial roofing, multi-family roofing, storm damage restoration, metal roofing, gutters, and siding, along with insurance-claim support and a 27-point full home inspection process.

“Launching Capital City Roofing of Nashville is a significant step forward for our Licensing Platform and for our long-term vision of building a premier roofing brand across the Southeast,” said Brad Strawbridge, Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing.“Joe Rushing and TriStar Roofing Solutions bring the kind of leadership, market knowledge, and integrity we look for in expansion partners. By combining Joe's local presence and operational experience with our platform, certifications, and systems, we are creating a stronger roofing solution for homeowners, business owners, and property stakeholders across the Nashville market.”

Rushing is presented by the company as the local owner leading Tennessee operations with a focus on craftsmanship, transparency, and direct accountability. The Nashville hub states that he brings years of roofing experience to the Tennessee division and manages projects from initial inspection through final quality walk-through.

“Joining forces with Capital City Roofing gives us the ability to offer Nashville-area customers an even stronger roofing experience backed by elite certifications, advanced systems, and a highly respected brand,” said Joe Rushing, Owner/Operator of the Capital City Roofing Nashville division.“We are excited to serve the greater Nashville metro with a model that combines local leadership with the operational excellence, transparency, and professionalism that Capital City Roofing is known for.”

The company's Nashville positioning emphasizes residential, commercial, and multi-family capabilities, as well as storm-response and insurance-restoration expertise. The page states that Capital City Roofing works directly with insurance carriers, provides Xactimate estimates, and offers rapid-response support for storm-related claims. It also highlights service for apartment communities, HOAs, condominiums, townhome communities, and business owners across the Southeast.

The Nashville expansion also reinforces the strength of the Capital City Roofing brand and its standing in the roofing industry. Capital City Roofing publicly identifies itself as GAF Master Elite®, GAF Commercial CertifiedTM Roofing Contractor, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PremierTM. The Nashville hub also displays affiliations and memberships including the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance, Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3), and Atlanta Apartment Association.

Through the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, the company is building a scalable expansion model by aligning with qualified operators in high-growth markets who want to grow under a differentiated brand supported by elite manufacturer credentials, operating systems, and a strong customer-experience framework. The Nashville page also states that Capital City Roofing operates across Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas, reflecting a broader Southeast growth strategy.

About Capital City Roofing

Capital City Roofing is a fast-growing roofing company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving residential, commercial, multi-family, and storm restoration clients across the Southeast. The company combines elite manufacturer certifications, advanced technology, strong operating systems, and a customer-first service model to deliver roofing solutions built on quality, innovation, and integrity. Through the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, the company partners with qualified operators to expand into new markets under a shared brand and operating standard.