Organic Fertilizers Market 2026 Supporting Sustainable And Chemical-Free Farming At A CAGR Of 8.4%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Organic Fertilizers market to surpass $16 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Organic Fruit And Nut Farming market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $75 billion by 2030, with Organic Fertilizers to represent around 21% of the parent market. Within the broader Agriculture industry, which is expected to be $17,897 billion by 2030, the Organic Fertilizers market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Organic Fertilizers Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the organic fertilizers market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives promoting sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices, rising demand for organic and chemical-free crops, growing awareness among farmers about soil health and crop productivity, expanding adoption of precision farming and modern agricultural techniques, strong presence of regional organic fertilizer manufacturers, and increasing investments in research and development of innovative and nutrient-rich organic fertilizer solutions across countries such as China, India, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Organic Fertilizers Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the organic fertilizers market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to government policies promoting sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture, increasing demand for organic and high-quality crops, growing awareness among farmers about soil health and fertility management, rapid adoption of modern farming techniques and precision agriculture, strong domestic production capabilities of organic fertilizers, and rising investments in research and development of nutrient-rich and environmentally safe fertilizer solutions across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Organic Fertilizers Market In 2030?

The organic fertilizers market is segmented by crop type into cereals and grains, oilseed and pulses, fruits and vegetables, landscaping or gardens, and other crop types. The cereals and grains market will be the largest segment of the organic fertilizers market segmented by crop type, accounting for 37% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The cereals and grains market will be supported by the increasing demand for sustainable and chemical-free cereal production, growing adoption of organic farming practices among large-scale grain producers, government incentives and subsidies for eco-friendly agriculture, rising awareness of soil health and nutrient management, expansion of modern and precision farming techniques, and continuous innovation in nutrient-rich and environmentally safe organic fertilizer formulations tailored for cereal crops.

The organic fertilizers market is segmented by source into animal, plant, and mineral.

The organic fertilizers market is segmented by form into dry, and liquid.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Organic Fertilizers Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the organic fertilizers market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Organic Fertilizers Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global organic fertilizers market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape modern agricultural practices, advanced soil fertility management standards, regional and global regulatory frameworks, and technological innovation across the rapidly evolving global sustainable farming ecosystems.

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Agriculture - The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture is expected to become a key growth driver for the organic fertilizers market by 2030. The growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the negative impacts of chemical fertilizers is a major driver for the organic fertilizers market. Farmers and agribusinesses are increasingly adopting organic inputs to maintain soil health, reduce chemical residues, and promote eco-friendly farming practices. Organic fertilizers help enhance soil fertility naturally, improve crop quality, and reduce long-term environmental degradation. As governments and consumers emphasize sustainable agriculture, adoption of organic fertilizers is accelerating globally. As a result, the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Government Initiatives and Subsidies for Organic Farming - The government initiatives and subsidies for organic farming is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the organic fertilizers market by 2030. Governments in many regions are actively promoting organic agriculture through financial incentives, subsidies, and training programs for farmers. Policies supporting reduced chemical usage, soil conservation, and organic certification schemes encourage farmers to switch to organic fertilizers. Such institutional support not only reduces adoption costs but also improves market penetration and consumer confidence. The regulatory and policy framework acts as a strong driver for the expansion of the organic fertilizers market. Consequently, the government initiatives and subsidies for organic farming is projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Growing Consumer Preference for Organic Food Products - The growing consumer preference for organic food products is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the organic fertilizers market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for organically produced food, motivating farmers and agri-businesses to adopt organic fertilizers to meet market expectations. By enhancing soil fertility and promoting healthy crop growth without synthetic chemicals, organic fertilizers support the production of high-quality organic produce. This growing consumer awareness and preference is a key market driver. Therefore, the growing consumer preference for organic food products is projected to contribute to approximately 2.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Organic Fertilizers Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cereals and grains market, the oilseed and pulses market, the fruits and vegetables market, the landscaping or gardens market, and the other crop types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of organic and sustainable farming practices, rising demand for chemical-free and nutrient-rich crops, supportive government policies and subsidies for eco-friendly agriculture, growing awareness of soil health and crop productivity, advancements in precision farming and efficient fertilizer application technologies, and continuous innovation in organic fertilizer formulations. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on sustainable agriculture, environmental conservation, and enhanced crop quality, fuelling transformative growth within the broader agricultural inputs and crop nutrition industry.

The cereals and grains market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the oilseed and pulses market by $1 billion, the fruits and vegetables market by $2 billion, the landscaping or gardens market by $0.5 billion, and the other crop types market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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