Inside PHOTOS Of Yash & Radhika Pandit's Rs 6 Crore Spacious, Elegant Duplex Near Nandi Hills

You'd expect a ₹6 crore home to be all about luxury, but Yash and Radhika Pandit have chosen elegance with simplicity. Take a look inside their stunning Bengaluru duplex.

While Yash became a global star after KGF, it is Radhika Pandit who shaped their house into a warm and welcoming home. Their space reflects comfort, simplicity, and a deep focus on family living rather than flashy luxury.

The couple's stunning duplex is located in Prestige Golfshire near Nandi Hills in North Bengaluru. Known for its peaceful surroundings, the property is valued between ₹6 to ₹7 crore, making it a premium yet serene retreat away from the busy city life.

For Yash and Radhika Pandit, this home offers a break from the chaos of the film industry. They spend quality time here with their children, Ayra and Yatharv, enjoying a calm lifestyle surrounded by greenery and fresh air.

Radhika Pandit personally handled the interiors, focusing on understated elegance. The home avoids heavy decoration and instead highlights clean design, soft tones, and a peaceful atmosphere that instantly feels relaxing and comfortable.

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The duplex features large windows, allowing plenty of sunlight to fill every room. Wooden textures, light colour palettes, and an open layout create a bright and airy feel, making the home look spacious while maintaining a cosy and welcoming vibe.

Despite its simple look, the house includes modern features like a well-equipped gym and a dedicated workspace. The layout is thoughtfully designed to be safe and functional, especially for their children, balancing style with everyday practicality.

Even with massive fame, Yash and Radhika Pandit live a grounded life. Yash reportedly owns luxury cars like Range Rover, BMW, and Mercedes, but at home, the couple prefers discipline, simplicity, and meaningful family time.

The couple also runs the YashoMarga Foundation, focusing on social initiatives. On the work front, Yash is preparing for his next film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. Their home reflects not just success, but also values, warmth, and thoughtful living.