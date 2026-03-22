Ustaad Bhagat Singh: From Doctor To Black Belt - How Educated Is Pawan Kalyan's Film Cast?

Amid stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh struggles at the box office. Here's a look at the educational qualifications of the film's star-studded cast.

The film's lead hero, Pawan Kalyan, went to St. Joseph's English Medium High School in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. He continued his studies in Madras (now Chennai). His interest in martial arts led him to pursue higher training in Hyderabad, where he earned a black belt in Karate.

Sreeleela recently finished her MBBS degree from DY Patil School of Medicine in Navi Mumbai, making her a doctor. She managed her medical studies for six years alongside her acting career and officially completed the course in February 2026.

Raashii Khanna holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in English from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College for Women. She completed her schooling at St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Delhi. Before she entered modelling and acting, she actually wanted to become an IAS officer.Telugu actor Rao Ramesh did his early schooling at Sri Ramakrishna Mission School in T. Nagar, Chennai. He later earned a degree in communication. Before making his mark in films, he worked as a still photographer.Gautami Tadimalla studied engineering at GITAM University in Visakhapatnam. She began her acting career in the 80s. Later, she also worked as a costume designer and founded the Life Again Foundation.

Nawab Shah received his education in Uttarakhand, where he attended Mussoorie Modern School and Wynberg-Allen School. Born in Delhi, Nawab Shah has had a long career spanning Bollywood, South Indian films, and television.