BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Mamata Over 'Derogatory' Remarks On PM

BJP Hits Back at Opposition Leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she has "resorted to derogatory language" and that such rhetoric will not be accepted by the country or the people of Bengal. Hussain told ANI, "Mamata Banerjee has stooped to derogatory remarks... The kind of language she is using, the country and Bengal will not accept her."

Commenting on remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut regarding Banerjee, Hussain also took a swipe at the opposition leader. He said that Raut has a "habit of making statements," suggesting that such conduct has contributed to the current situation of the Shiv Sena faction. "Sanjay Raut has a habit of talking, which is why Shiv Sena is in this condition," he told ANI.

'You are the bigger infiltrator': Mamata's Jibe at PM Modi

The remarks come in the wake of Banerjee's strong criticism of the Prime Minister during an Eid gathering at Kolkata's Red Road, where she referred to him as the "biggest infiltrator" and accused him of fuelling a Hindu-Muslim narrative after returning from foreign visits. "We will not give up our rights to Modi. He goes to Saudi Arabia and shakes hands there; that is his choice. I respect all countries, but I am proud of my own. Let this message go out to the world for peace and fraternity. However, when you shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything, but when you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I would say you are the bigger infiltrator," she had said.

Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Bias

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission of India had "crossed all boundaries of decency and constitutional propriety." In her letter, Banerjee expressed concern over the Commission's actions since the start of the "Special Intensive Revision," claiming that it has acted with apparent bias and ignored ground realities and public welfare.

She said she had repeatedly raised these concerns with the poll body, but received no response, forcing her to move to the Supreme Court of India to safeguard democratic and fundamental rights. "I am deeply shocked by the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which, in my view, has crossed all boundaries of decency and constitutional propriety. Since the commencement of the so-called Special Intensive Revision, the ECI has acted with apparent bias, showing little regard for ground realities or the well-being of the people. I have repeatedly brought these concerns to the notice of the Commission, but to no avail. I was also compelled to approach the Supreme Court, seeking protection of the fundamental and democratic rights of the people. While acknowledging the concerns raised and the hardships faced by the common people due to the high-handed actions of the ECI/the Court intervened and issued certain directions, which are presently under implementation," reads the letter.

West Bengal Assembly Election Schedule

The West Bengal assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6. (ANI)

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