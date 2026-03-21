Nimrat Kaur Dazzles At Lakme Fashion Week In Jajaabor's Fusion Wear

Actor Nimrat Kaur turned showstopper for designer label 'Jajaabor' by Neelanjan Ghosh and Kanika Sachdev at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, presenting a striking blend of elegance and contemporary design on the runway.

Dressed in a gold Jamdani-inspired corset paired with a deconstructed single-sleeve cutwork jacket and a draped skirt, Nimrat Kaur showcased an Indo-fusion ensemble that balanced traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The look reflected a seamless integration of heritage textiles with contemporary silhouettes.

Nimrat on Fashion and Personal Life

Speaking to ANI, the actor shared her perspective on fashion and individuality, emphasising authenticity and comfort. "Fashion for me is staying true to yourself, your body type and the climate you live in, and trying to be original and remaining original," she said. Nimrat, who was recently seen in 'The Family Man 3', also spoke about her experience of portraying a different kind of character in the series. "I really had a great time working on it. It was wonderful," she added.

Sharing a personal anecdote, the actor recalled celebrating her birthday in Varanasi for the first time. "It was beautiful. I was in Banaras for my birthday. I went there for the first time ever and I spent it at Kashi Vishwanath," she said, describing the experience as memorable.

Jajaabor's 'Calcutta. Kolkata' Showcase

The multi-designer showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI featured collections by Triune by Prasoon Sharma, Jajaabor by Neelanjan Ghosh and Kanika Sachdev, and Line Outline by Deepit Chugh. Each designer presented unique narratives inspired by personal journeys, cultural memory, and urban influences.

Jajaabor's collection, Calcutta. Kolkata, paid tribute to the evolving identity of the city through Bengal's textile heritage and modern silhouettes. Nimrat Kaur's presence as a showstopper added star power to the presentation, highlighting the seamless fusion of craft and contemporary design. (ANI)

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