Russian Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Leave More Than 47,000 Subscribers Without Power
"More than 47,000 subscribers were left without electricity as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.
He noted that power has already been restored for some consumers.Read also: In Zaporizhzhia, injury toll after drone attack climbs to six, with two fatalities
"Other residential consumers and industrial facilities will regain electricity as soon as energy workers complete the restoration of equipment," he added.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. Smoke was seen in two districts of the city. No casualties were reported.
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