0G Positions as the Blockchain for AI Agents as Industry Moves Toward $1 Trillion Agentic AI Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With NVIDIA, OpenAI, and enterprise players racing to build agent infrastructure, 0G delivers the onchain layer where autonomous AI agents compute, store, and transact - live on mainnet

San Francisco, CA, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the AI industry converges on autonomous agents as the next major computing paradigm, with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang projecting a $1 trillion agentic AI opportunity at GTC 2026 and OpenAI releasing GPT-5.4 models designed specifically for multi-agent architectures - 0G (Zero Gravity) is staking its position as the blockchain purpose-built for AI agents.







With NVIDIA, OpenAI, and enterprise players racing to build agent infrastructure, 0G delivers the onchain layer.

0G's Aristotle Mainnet, live since September 2025, provides the three capabilities every autonomous AI agent needs to operate independently: verified compute, persistent memory, and onchain settlement.

Why AI Agents Need Their Own Blockchain

The AI agent economy is accelerating faster than most of the industry anticipated. This week alone:



NVIDIA open-sourced NemoClaw, a guardrails framework for autonomous agents, and projected agentic AI as a trillion-dollar revenue category

OpenAI launched GPT-5.4 mini and nano - its first models explicitly architected for subagent and multi-agent systems

Solana reported 55 live AI agents generating $52,000 in daily revenue Binance indexed over 1,600 AI agents through its Agent Skills Hub

But agents running on centralized infrastructure inherit a fundamental problem: they depend on providers who can revoke access, monitor inputs, or shut down operations at any time. For AI agents to be truly autonomous, they need infrastructure that no single party controls.

“AI agents are software that makes decisions and takes actions on behalf of users. If those agents run on infrastructure controlled by someone else, they aren't autonomous - they're tenants,” said Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G Labs.“We built 0G so that agents can compute, remember, and transact on infrastructure that is open, verified, and permanent.”

0G's Agent Infrastructure Stack

0G provides the full stack that autonomous agents require:

Verified Compute (Sealed Inference): Every AI inference call is executed inside a hardware enclave (TEE) and cryptographically verified. Agents, and the users who deploy them, can prove that a model ran correctly without exposing inputs or outputs. This is the verification layer that centralized AI providers cannot offer.

Persistent Memory (0G Storage): Agents need to remember context across sessions, store training data, and retrieve information reliably. 0G Storage delivers up to 2 GB/s throughput across a distributed network, giving agents access to persistent, censorship-resistant memory.

Onchain Settlement (0G Chain): An EVM-compatible Layer 1 optimized for AI-native workloads. Agents can execute transactions, manage wallets, interact with DeFi protocols, and settle payments onchain without relying on centralized intermediaries.

Data Availability (0G DA): Purpose-built for AI-scale data, 0G's DA layer is 50,000x faster and 100x cheaper than Ethereum's DA layer, enabling agents to post proofs, logs, and state updates at the throughput AI workloads demand.

Traction

0G's agent infrastructure thesis is backed by real adoption:



100+ ecosystem partners including Chainlink, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud

$290M in total funding from Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, and Animoca Brands

$20M Apollo AI Accelerator with Stanford blockchain veterans funding teams building on 0G

Sealed Inference launched March 2026, cryptographically private AI compute, live in production

APAC Hackathon ($150K prize pool) with HackQuest, focused on AI and blockchain innovation

Bitkub Exchange listing and Bitkub Academy partnership expanding 0G's presence across Southeast Asia

NVIDIA Inception member, recognized as an emerging AI infrastructure company Geth-to-Reth validator migration completed, improving mainnet performance and reliability

The Positioning

While the rest of the industry debates whether AI agents are a bubble or the future, 0G is building the rails. The company sees its role clearly: not as an AI model provider, not as an agent launchpad, but as the foundational blockchain layer where agents operate with the same guarantees of verifiability, persistence, and censorship resistance that blockchains provide to financial transactions.

“Every major technology shift produces a new infrastructure layer. The internet produced cloud computing. Mobile produced app stores. AI agents will produce agent-native blockchains,” said Heinrich.“That's what 0G is.”

About 0G Labs

0G Labs is the creator of the world's first decentralized AI operating system. Backed by $290M in funding from investors including Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, Bankless Ventures, and Animoca Brands, 0G Labs launched its Aristotle Mainnet in September 2025 with over 100 ecosystem partners including Chainlink, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. 0G's infrastructure spans compute, storage, data availability, and a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain, delivering the full stack for decentralized AI. Learn more at.

About 0G Foundation

The 0G Foundation drives innovation and growth within the 0G ecosystem. It maintains the decentralized AI operating system fueled by the $0G token, and supports ecosystem development and community governance. The Foundation works to ensure that AI infrastructure remains open, verifiable, and accessible to builders worldwide. Learn more at.

AI agents are software that makes decisions and takes actions on behalf of users. If those agents run on infrastructure controlled by someone else, they aren't autonomous - they're tenants.

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