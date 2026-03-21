Duggar Couple Arrested: What Are The New Charges Against Joseph Duggar And Kendra Duggar?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former reality TV star Joseph Duggar on Friday waived his right to an extradition hearing in Arkansas, which set in motion his transfer to Florida to face a child molestation charge.

Duggar, 31, was arrested Thursday in Tontitown, Arkansas, where he lives with his family. Authorities in Bay County, Florida, now have 30 days to transfer him from the jail in Washington County, Arkansas, authorities said.

Joseph Duggar is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under 12 years old, according to an arrest affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Panama City, Florida.

Duggar, known to many audiences from TLC reality television franchise“19 Kids and Counting,” is facing new charges in Arkansas.

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He has been charged with false imprisonment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, according to the Washington County Detention Center inmate roster.

While specific details have not been released due to minor victims being involved, some reports mention the discovery of locks on the outside of children's bedroom doors.

Online jail records also show his wife, Kendra Duggar, is facing charges of false imprisonment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree. She was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and released on $1,470 bond.

The charges come almost five years after Joseph Duggar's older brother Josh was convicted of downloading child sexual abuse images. The brothers and their family starred in the TLC show“19 Kids and Counting,” which was canceled after Josh Duggar's arrest.

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TLC canceled the show in 2015 following allegations that Josh Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier. Josh Duggar's parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

He was sentenced in 2022 to about 12 1/2 years in prison on one count each of receiving and possessing images portraying child sexual abuse.

The Duggars' reality TV legacy continues to unravel with troubling legal issues. Joseph and Kendra Duggar's charges highlight ongoing concerns about child safety and welfare. The case underscores the impact of familial scandals on public perception and media narratives.

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