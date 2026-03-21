'Nazdeekiyan': Nikita Dutta Headlines Dharmatic's New Relationship Drama

Nikita Dutta will headline Dharmatic Entertainment's upcoming Prime Video India series 'Nazdeekiyan', marking her first collaboration with the digital content arm backed by Karan Johar. The project places her in a central role in a relationship-driven narrative, alongside Paresh Pahuja, Aakanksha Singh and Taaha Shah.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Nazdeekiyan' is described as a contemporary drama examining interpersonal relationships. The series is set to stream on Prime Video India.

Nikita Dutta on her first Dharmatic project

Dutta acknowledged the significance of the project in her career, noting that it is her first association with the banner. "I'm very excited for Nazdeekiyan, especially as it marks my first collaboration with Dharmatic. It's a beautifully written story, paired with a wonderful set of co-actors. Working with a director who has such clarity of vision, and having Karan's backing, makes the experience even more meaningful," she said, in a press note.

About 'Nazdeekiyan'

The synopsis of the project as released by Prime Video, reads, "Nazdeekiyan: When Seher and Abhay begin working together, fate entwines their spouses Ved and Meera into an all-consuming relationship. Caught between duty and desire, they must choose whether true happiness is worth the heartbreak of those they care about most."

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Nikita Dutta's Recent Work

Nikita Dutta was last seen in the high-octane Netflix action thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' (2025), where she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)