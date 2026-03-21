Uttam Nagar Muslims Shower Flowers On Cops After Peaceful Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayers Despite 'Khoon Ki Holi' Threats-Video

A viral video on internet shows two men carrying a bag filled with flower petals and scattering them over police officers and Rapid Action Force personnel, while a person can be heard speaking in the background. He said, "The cops gave full support".

(Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video)

"We offered namaz peacefully. Our Hindu friends are expected to join us, and we're looking forward to celebrating together. We are saddened by what happened to Tarun (victim of the March 4 incident); he was like a brother to us. However, the situation on the ground is not as tense as it has been portrayed (on social media). Our neighbours have been very kind, and the police have ensured adequate security," Parvez, a resident, stated, according to PTI.

Another local, Mohammad Naveen, said the situation still felt slightly tense. He remarked,“It doesn't feel the same due to the environment created by outsiders, along with heavy police deployment. We are celebrating Eid under some tension. That said, we are grateful to the Delhi Police for maintaining law and order, which has allowed us to celebrate safely.”

Khalid Ali, president of Jama Masjid in Uttam Nagar, said earlier unrest in the area had been worsened by rumours and the involvement of outsiders. He noted that although the atmosphere had been strained before, the police ensured proper security and maintained law and order, adding, as a result, Eid was celebrated peacefully, and he added that all mosques in Uttam Nagar had also observed the festival without any disturbance.

Police said a large number of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Hastsal village and surrounding areas. Barricades have been placed at important entry and exit points, and strict identity checks are being enforced.

Access to some routes is limited to local residents after verification, while outsiders are not being allowed to move freely in the area. Police teams are also carrying out regular foot patrols and using CCTV cameras to closely watch rooftops, narrow lanes, and other sensitive locations to avoid any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Dwarka, Kushal Pal Singh, said the situation remains peaceful.

On Holi, March 4, a 26-year-old man named Tarun was killed after being injured in a clash between two neighbouring families in JJ Colony. The dispute reportedly began when a water balloon thrown by a girl from one family accidentally struck a woman from the other family.

The incident later sparked protests, during which two vehicles allegedly associated with the accused were set on fire. Police have arrested several people in connection with the case.