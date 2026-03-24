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Trump Says US Will Seize Iran’s Enriched Uranium If Nuclear Deal Reached
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated on Monday that if a deal is reached with Iran, the US would take control of the country’s enriched uranium.
When asked by reporters how the US would obtain the material—a long-standing point of contention—Trump said, “It's very easy.” He added, “If we have a deal with them, we're going down, and we'll take it ourselves.”
Trump also addressed the latest round of reported discussions between Washington and Tehran, which Iran has denied took place. Speaking before a trip to the southern US, he said, “They want very much to make a deal. We'd like to make a deal too.” He added that talks would continue, “We're going to get together today by probably phone.”
Noting the difficulty Iranian officials face in leaving their country, Trump said US and Iranian representatives will “at some point, very, very soon meet” in person.
Regarding his announcement of a five-day pause in attacks on Iranian energy facilities, he commented, “We'll see how that goes, and if it goes well, we're going to end up with settling this. Otherwise, we just keep bombing our little hearts out.”
On Israel’s reaction to the reported US-Iran talks, Trump said, “I think they'll be very happy.” He suggested that a deal could bring “long-term peace” not only for Israel but also for the broader region, while noting that he “can't guarantee” the outcome.
When asked by reporters how the US would obtain the material—a long-standing point of contention—Trump said, “It's very easy.” He added, “If we have a deal with them, we're going down, and we'll take it ourselves.”
Trump also addressed the latest round of reported discussions between Washington and Tehran, which Iran has denied took place. Speaking before a trip to the southern US, he said, “They want very much to make a deal. We'd like to make a deal too.” He added that talks would continue, “We're going to get together today by probably phone.”
Noting the difficulty Iranian officials face in leaving their country, Trump said US and Iranian representatives will “at some point, very, very soon meet” in person.
Regarding his announcement of a five-day pause in attacks on Iranian energy facilities, he commented, “We'll see how that goes, and if it goes well, we're going to end up with settling this. Otherwise, we just keep bombing our little hearts out.”
On Israel’s reaction to the reported US-Iran talks, Trump said, “I think they'll be very happy.” He suggested that a deal could bring “long-term peace” not only for Israel but also for the broader region, while noting that he “can't guarantee” the outcome.
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