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Sergey Vershinin Lands in Ankara as Russia’s New Ambassador to Turkey
(MENAFN) Sergey Vershinin, recently named by Russian President Vladimir Putin as ambassador to Türkiye, reached the Turkish capital on Thursday.
The Russian Embassy in Ankara confirmed on the US social media platform X that Vershinin had arrived in the city.
He was greeted at Esenboga Airport by embassy personnel and representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Putin signed the decree appointing Vershinin, who previously served as deputy foreign minister, to Ankara on Feb. 20.
Last year, the Russian president also issued a decree assigning Aleksey Yerhov, Russia’s former ambassador to Ankara, as the new ambassador to Uzbekistan.
The Russian Embassy in Ankara confirmed on the US social media platform X that Vershinin had arrived in the city.
He was greeted at Esenboga Airport by embassy personnel and representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Putin signed the decree appointing Vershinin, who previously served as deputy foreign minister, to Ankara on Feb. 20.
Last year, the Russian president also issued a decree assigning Aleksey Yerhov, Russia’s former ambassador to Ankara, as the new ambassador to Uzbekistan.
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