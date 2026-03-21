Blackrock Moves $140M In Bitcoin And Ethereum ETF Flows Turn Negative

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BlackRock has moved a fresh batch of Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase Prime, totaling over $140 million in value. The transfers follow recent ETF outflows and weaker price momentum across major crypto assets. The activity adds pressure to a market that has already shown signs of slowing institutional demand.Bitcoin Transfers Reflect ETF Pressure

BlackRock transferred 544 Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime as ETF outflows increased across the sector. The transaction aligns with recent declines in ETF inflows and softer price action. Additionally, Bitcoin has struggled to maintain upward momentum after its recent rally.

Data shows that the transferred Bitcoin is worth about $38.3 million at current market prices. The movement links directly to wallets associated with BlackRock's IBIT Bitcoin ETF. Consequently, the transfer suggests a response to redemption activity within the fund.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded continued outflows over two consecutive sessions, with total withdrawals exceeding $90 million. This trend follows a period of strong inflows earlier in the quarter. However, the current slowdown reflects reduced demand at higher price levels.

Ethereum Movement Signals Liquidity Shift

BlackRock also transferred 47,728 Ethereum tokens to Coinbase Prime during the same transaction window. The Ethereum portion accounted for approximately $102.13 million of the total transfer. Moreover, the scale of the movement highlights significant liquidity repositioning.

The transferred Ethereum originates from wallets tied to BlackRock's ETHA Ethereum ETF. This connection indicates that ETF-related flows continue to influence on-chain activity. Hence, the movement may reflect adjustments to meet redemption or trading requirements.

Ethereum has faced uneven performance despite broader market recovery attempts in recent weeks. Price action remains sensitive to both ETF flows and macro sentiment. Additionally, large transfers often increase short-term volatility expectations in the market.

Market Context and Institutional Positioning

BlackRock continues to dominate both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF markets despite recent outflows. The firm relies on Coinbase Prime for custody and execution of its crypto transactions. Therefore, transfers to the platform often signal preparation for trading activity.

Market participants interpret the latest deposits in different ways, depending on broader sentiment. Some view the transfers as preparation for asset sales following ETF withdrawals. However, others consider the possibility of liquidity setup for future positioning.

The broader crypto market has shown reduced momentum as Bitcoin trades near the $70,000 level. This price range has acted as a resistance zone after the recent rally phase. Consequently, large institutional flows now play a more visible role in shaping direction.

Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.