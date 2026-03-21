US Probes Colombian President's Alleged Drug Trafficking Ties, Designates Gustavo Petro As 'Priority Target'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are investigating Colombian President Gustavo Petro for his alleged ties to drug traffickers. According to The Associated Press, the DEA and federal prosecutors in New York have designated Petro as a "priority target".

The "priority target" label is reserved for suspects DEA deems to have a "significant impact" on the drug trade.

Allegations against Gustavo Petro

According to The Associated Press, the DEA has conducted multiple investigations into Petro, over his possible dealings with Mexico's Sinaloa cartel and a scheme to leverage his "total peace" plan to benefit prominent traffickers who contributed to his presidential campaign.

DEA records also suggest the use of law enforcement to smuggle cocaine and fentanyl through Colombian ports.

The DEA records, which also include interviews with confidential informants that point to Petro's possible involvement with a range of criminal groups that have dominated the South American drug trade for years.

Apart from the Sinaloa cartel, Petro is also allegedly linked to the Cartel de los soles, or Cartel of the Suns, a term used to describe a loose network of corrupt, high-ranking military officers in neighboring Venezuela.

The report, however, added that it wasn't clear whether federal prosecutors have implicated Petro in any crime.

What Gustavo Petro said

65-year-old Petro, a former rebel leader, who became Colombian President in 2022 has always denied having links to drug trafficking.

| Trump touts 'Dream Military' with 50% defence budget boost

On Friday, Petro reiterated his claims and said the allegations against him were unfounded.

“I have never in my life spoken to a drug trafficker,” Petro said in a post on X.“On the contrary, I dedicated 10 years of my life-at the risk of my own life and the exile of my family-to exposing the ties between the most powerful drug traffickers and politicians in Congress and national governments.”

Gustavo Petro vs Donald Trump

The Leftist leader has a history of butting heads with the US, including President Trump, who called him an "illegal drug leader". Last year, the US Treasury Department sanctioned him for alleged ties to the trade without offering evidence.

| Amid Trump threats, Colombia's Petro vows to 'take up arms' for homeland

Petro has also been an outspoken critic of the US military strikes on alleged drug boats and the Trump administration over its support for Israel's attack on Gaza.

Petro had also criticized the Trump administration's capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, which he termed as an illegal "kidnapping" and an assault on Latin American sovereignty. He has repeatedly demanded that Maduro be returned to stand trial in a Venezuelan court.

The DEA's investigation highlights ongoing concerns about drug trafficking in Colombia. Political dynamics between the US and Colombia are complicated by these allegations. Petro's history as a critic of US policies adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

Key Takeaways