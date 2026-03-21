Rajnath Singh In Haldwani: CM Dhami Lauds 4 Years Of BJP Governance

CM Dhami Welcomes Rajnath Singh, Hails BJP Govt's 4-Year Term

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday hailed the arrival of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Haldwani to address a gathering on the completion of four years of the present state government. Speaking with ANI, the Chief Minister expressed elation over the Minister's visit and extended a heartfelt welcome. "Today, the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, is arriving in our state, and a large gathering will hear his address. Our state was formed during his tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh... his arrival has brought immense enthusiasm among the people. We welcome him," he said.

Further, commemorating the past 4 years of the BJP government in Uttarakhand, led by him, the CM expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance. He lauded the state's progress in travel and tourism, healthcare and education on the occasion. "In the last 4 years of our tenure, the double-engine government has taken many historic decisions. The state has achieved numerous achievements. Inspired and guided by PM Modi, Uttarakhand is setting new records in every field, including roads, rail, ropeways, health, and education. Our tourism sector is also quite significant. More than 6 crore tourists visit the state year-round. Additionally, the number of tourists visiting remote areas like Adi Kailash has increased... Our state celebrated 25 years of its establishment, which is also a matter of great pride for us...," he said.

Preparations for Defence Minister's Visit Reviewed

On Friday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Haldwani and held a meeting with officials at the Circuit House in Kathgodam to review the arrangements and issued necessary instructions, ahead of the Defence Minister's visit. During the meeting, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat welcomed the Chief Minister and briefed him on the preparations. Thereafter, the Chief Minister visited the MB Inter College ground to conduct an on-site inspection and review the arrangements.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure proper seating arrangements for the people attending the public meeting. He also emphasised adequate provisions for drinking water, cleanliness, and sanitation facilities to ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience. He further instructed that a route diversion plan should be prepared in advance and widely publicised to ensure smooth movement for both city residents and visitors. (ANI)

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