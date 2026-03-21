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Ilaiyaraaja Songs: When The Maestro Gave Bhagyaraj's Song To A Rajinikanth Film!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja once composed two songs for a Bhagyaraj movie, but they ended up in a Rajinikanth film instead! Here's the full, fascinating story.Ilaiyaraaja agreed to save the tunes for Bhagyaraj. Those two tunes later became the famous songs 'Oru Naalum Unai Maravaatha' and 'Nilave Mugam Kaatu'. One day, Bhagyaraj was at AVM Studio and heard 'Oru Naalum...' playing from a room. He was shocked because he thought it was his song!You must be wondering how a song meant for Bhagyaraj ended up in a Rajinikanth film, right? Well, that's where Ilaiyaraaja worked his magic. When Bhagyaraj heard his tune, he was completely shocked and went to investigate.Bhagyaraj rushed inside and saw the song being recorded for Rajinikanth's film 'Ejamaan', directed by R.V. Udayakumar. When he asked Udayakumar about it, he got a vague answer. That's when Bhagyaraj realised Ilaiyaraaja had given his song to the Rajinikanth movie.Even though the songs created for him went to another film, Bhagyaraj didn't make an issue of it. His immense respect for Ilaiyaraaja and his music made him let it go. He shared this story in a recent interview. Bhagyaraj later even became a music composer for his own films like 'Idhu Namma Aalu' and 'Gnanapazham'.
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