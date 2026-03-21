Vivek Oberoi Recalls His Mother's 'Magic' During His Darkest Phase, Says 'He Cried In Her Lap'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi, in a heartfelt post for his mother, recalled the darkest phase of life and his mother's“magic” during that time, further revealing how he broke down and found strength in her presence.

Sharing an emotional note on his social media account, the actor spoke about a time when he felt completely shattered. He also wrote about how, despite putting up a brave face for the world, he was internally struggling.

Taking to his social media account, Vivek Oberoi captioned his post,“I remember a time years ago, during one of the darkest chapters of my life. I felt like the walls were closing in. To the world, I was still trying to keep up a brave front, but inside, I was broken.”.

He added,“And in that moment of total exhaustion, I did what I've always done. I went to my mother. I sat on the floor, put my head in her lap like a little boy, and just cried. I asked her the question we all ask when life feels unfair: 'Why me, Ma? Why is this happening to me?'

He further wrote,“She didn't offer me clichés or pity. She simply stroked my hair and asked, 'Beta, did you ever ask, 'Why me?' when you were winning all those awards? Did you ask it when millions were cheering your name?''

“In that simple question, she stripped away the 'actor' and the 'star' and spoke directly to her son, touching my soul. That is the magic of a mother. She is the only person who can look at your deepest vulnerabilities and use them to rebuild your strength.”

“There is a beautiful Japanese proverb that says we all have three faces. The first face, we show to the world. The second face, we show to our close friends and family. But the third face, the truest reflection of who we are, is the one we never show to anyone. Except, perhaps, our mothers,” he added.

The actor further mentioned that now he sees his wife Priyanka spreading the same magic over their kids.

“Now, I see that same magic unfolding in my own home. I watch Priyanka with our children, and I see her getting to know their 'third faces' before they even know they have them. It's in the way she creates a world for them where they never have to hide who they are.”

“To my mother, who sees me as I truly am; to my wife, who is the heartbeat of our home; and to every mother across the world, thank you for loving every face. Happy Mother's Day. #UAEMothersDay,” he wrote.

The post was accompanied by heartwarming pictures. In one picture, Vivek is seen warmly embracing his mother, and the other picture shows a childhood memory, where his mother is seen planting a loving kiss on his cheek.

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Company, earning critical acclaim for his performance. He went on to showcase his acting prowess in films like Saathiya, Yuva and many more.

–IANS

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