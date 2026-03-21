'Cat Is Out Of The Bag': Venugopal Alleges BJP-CPI(M) Pact In Palakkad, Other Constituencies

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal on Saturday stepped up his attack on the BJP and the CPI(M) in Kerala, alleging a“secret pact” between the two parties as Palakkad emerging as a key flashpoint.

“Now the cat is out of the bag,” Venugopal said, pointing to the CPI(M)'s decision to field a Left-backed Independent candidate, noted hotelier N.M.R. Razaq, as clear evidence of a covert understanding with the BJP.

He maintained that this was not an isolated case.“This is not just in Palakkad; such an arrangement exists in a few other constituencies as well,” he said.

Echoing similar charges, Congress candidate, popular actor and stage artiste Ramesh Pisharody termed the alleged BJP-CPI(M) nexus an“open secret”. He said the understanding was visible beyond Palakkad, too.

Pisharody added that he would not bring his film industry friends for campaigning, saying he did not want to expose them to cyberattacks.

He also expressed confidence that the controversy surrounding Rahul Mamkootathil would not impact the electoral outcome.

Palakkad has turned into one of the most closely watched contests, featuring a high-profile triangular fight. Besides Pisharody, the fray includes BJP's firebrand leader Sobha Surendran and CPI(M)'s surprise pick Razaq, known as much for his business acumen as for his popular biryani ventures.

Responding to the allegations, Shobha Surendran, who is returning to the constituency after finishing second in 2016, dismissed the charges as a sign of Congress anxiety.“It appears that the Congress and its leadership have now accepted that they are losing and we are winning,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition, D, on Saturday said things are now emerging of this secret pact, and it's there in Palakkad and 10 other constituencies and this is going to be mutual too.

“When the CPI-M helps the BJP, the BJP also helps the CPI-M, and Chengannur is one example of this,” said Satheesan.