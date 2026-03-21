US Lawmaker Seeks Recognition Of 1971 Genocide In Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 21 (IANS) A US resolution seeking to recognise the 1971 Bangladesh genocide highlights the targeted killing of Hindus and calls for action against the Pakistan Army and its allies.

Congressman Greg Landsman introduced the measure in the House of Representatives, urging formal US recognition of the atrocities and accountability for the Pakistan Army and Jamaat-e-Islami over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The resolution condemns the atrocities committed during Operation Searchlight, launched on the eve of March 25, 1971. It states that while ethnic Bengalis of all faiths were targeted, Hindus were specifically singled out for extermination through mass slaughter, gang rape, forced conversion, and expulsion.

“History demands truth. The systematic campaign of terror launched by the Pakistani military on March 25, 1971 - documented by US diplomats, journalists, and international observers - meets the United Nations definition of genocide,” Landsman said.

The measure also rejects collective guilt of any ethnic or religious group and calls on the President of the United States to formally recognise the acts as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

“We owe it to the victims, the survivors, and future generations to acknowledge this horror, especially the deliberate targeting of Bengali Hindus. Formal US recognition is long overdue and sends a clear message that we will not turn a blind eye to atrocities against religious minorities,” he said.

The resolution further calls for the protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh, where concerns over the safety of Hindus and other minority communities continue to be raised.

Utsav Chakrabarti, Executive Director of HinduACTion, said advocacy groups had worked with diaspora communities to bring attention to the issue.

“Our team at HinduACTion has worked tirelessly with the Bangladeshi diaspora and the American Hindu community to address the plight of Hindus and other minority faiths in Bangladesh. Justice delivered is justice served, and we look forward to the President's recognition of this historical atrocity for the sake of the millions who suffered and to ensure the safety of 15 million Hindus, Christians other religious minorities who continue to suffer in Bangladesh,” he said.

The resolution outlines documented facts from 1971, including the killing of tens to hundreds of thousands of civilians, the rape of more than 200,000 women, widespread destruction of homes and places of worship, and the displacement of millions.

It cites evidence that nearly 80 per cent of the victims were Hindus, though they made up about 20 per cent of the population. Historical records referenced include US diplomatic cables, journalists' accounts, congressional findings and international legal assessments.

Among them, a report noted:“Nothing is more clear... Hardest hit were members of the Hindu community.” Another assessment found“overwhelming evidence that Hindus were slaughtered simply because they were Hindus.”