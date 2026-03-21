Kareena Kapoor's SIL Saba Pataudi Gears Up To Give 'Eidi' To Jeh, Taimur, Inaaya & Other Pataudi Munchkins

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi, is all geared up to give Eidi to Jeh, Taimur and other Pataudi babies on account of Eid on the 21st of March.

Saba, on her social media account gave fans a glimpse into the family's warm and festive celebrations.

Sharing a heartfelt moment on social media, Saba posted a picture featuring neatly arranged envelopes, each labelled for the Pataudi munchkins in the family.

Saba shared the picture. With the caption“All the munchkins Eidi!!”.

In another post, Saba also extended festive wishes to everyone, sharing a warm“Eid Mubarak” with her followers.

Talking about the Pataudi family's younger generation, it includes Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, children of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The elder Pataudi kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif's children with his former wife Amrita Singh, while Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu.

While Soha, Saif and Saba hail from a Muslim family, their extended family beautifully reflects cultural harmony.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu come from Hindu backgrounds, and the entire family comes together to celebrate every festival from Diwali to Eid.

In the month of February, Soha had joined the Mahashivratri celebrations at her in-laws house.

The actress was also seen making Puris for the Prasad on the festival. Both Soha and Kunal also make sure to make their daughter Inaaya participate in all the festivals.

–IANS

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