Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda Welcome Young Fan To Their Hyderabad Home

Rashmika and Vijay Host Young Fan in Heartwarming Meet

In a heartwarming celebrity moment that has captured fans' attention online, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda welcomed a young fan to their Hyderabad home after she expressed disappointment at not being invited to their wedding.

The video shared by the little fan on her Instagram handle shows the duo spending quality time with the child and her family in an intimate and cheerful setting at their home. Vijay's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, also joined the gathering.

Both Vijay and Rashmika were seen in casual homewear, keeping their look easygoing as they interacted playfully with the young guest. The video, shared by the fan through her Instagram account 'urs lucky thalli', captures several touching moments as well. Vijay is seen holding the child affectionately, while Rashmika serves her laddoos and plants a gentle kiss on her forehead. Vijay also served her rice. At the end, the child asks both the actors, "Manam kuda friends ee kada?" (Aren't we friends too?), drawing a cheerful laugh from both actors.

Fan Shares 'Unforgettable Moment' on Instagram

In her caption, the young fan described the meeting as "a wonderful and unforgettable moment," highlighting the kindness and hospitality extended by both stars. She noted that her entire family was made to feel welcome during the visit.

"Reel to real. Meeting Vijay Deverakonda at his home was truly a wonderful and unforgettable moment for me and my family. From the moment we arrived, he welcomed us with so much warmth and kindness, making us feel completely at ease. It was also such a delight to meet Rashmika Mandanna, whose cheerful smile and friendly nature added even more happiness to the visit. Along with them, spending time with his family made the experience feel even more special and homely. Everyone was so kind, caring, and down-to-earth, which made us feel like we were among our own people," she wrote.

How a Viral Video Led to the Special Visit

The little fan added, "We shared beautiful conversations, laughter, and joyful moments that we will always remember. The entire atmosphere was filled with positivity and warmth, making it a truly heart-touching experience. Overall, it was an incredible day that my family and I will cherish forever. Being with such amazing people, who are not only talented but also genuinely humble, made this experience very close to our hearts."

ViRosh: Wedding and Upcoming Film

The meeting follows a viral video from early March in which the same fan had questioned why she wasn't invited to the couple's February 26 wedding. Responding to the video, Vijay had commented warmly, inviting her home for a meal and asking about her favourite dishes. Rashmika had also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories, promising a special gesture.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, fondly called as "ViRosh" by fans married on 26 February 2026. The couple hosted an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounded by close family and friends. On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to appear together in their upcoming film 'Ranabaali.' (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)