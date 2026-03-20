Gullah Artist Sam Doyle's Narrative Portraits Stand Out Outsider Art Fair In New York The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) At New York's Outsider Art Fair, Sam Doyle's“Outdoor Gallery” Finds a New Audience

A small cluster of paintings at the Outsider Art Fair in New York is offering a vivid reminder of how art can function as local record, public storytelling, and personal archive all at once. On The Gallery of Everything stand, 20 works by the self-taught folk artist Sam Doyle (American, 1906–1985) are on view through March 22 at the Metropolitan Pavilion, drawn from the collection of publisher Bob Roth, a co-founder of the Intuit Art Museum in Chicago. Prices range from $35,000 to $85,000.

Doyle was born on Saint Helena Island, South Carolina, into a Gullah family in the US Lowcountry, a landscape of barrier islands, marshes, and waterways where descendants of enslaved Africans sustained distinctive linguistic and cultural traditions. He spent most of his life there, becoming a well-known storyteller in the St Helena community of Frogmore. That oral culture runs through his paintings, which often read like portraits with footnotes: neighbors appear alongside scenes and figures carried through generations of local history.

Many of Doyle's subjects would have been immediately legible to residents of St Helena. His cast includes local“root doctors,” family members such as his grandmother, and historical figures like Robert Smalls, who escaped slavery during the Civil War by commandeering a Confederate ship and delivering it to Union forces. Doyle also widened his lens to include prominent national figures - among them Martin Luther King Jr., Ray Charles, and Jackie Robinson - positioning his work as both community chronicle and a meditation on a changing United States.

Materially, the paintings are as direct as their imagery. Doyle frequently used house paint on found supports, including scrap wood and weathered tin. Rather than keeping the works private, he displayed them outdoors in his yard on St Helena in what he called his“outdoor gallery,” inviting neighbors to stop by and look. The format underscored the social life of the pictures: they were made to be seen, discussed, and recognized.

Although Doyle rarely traveled beyond South Carolina, his work reached a broader public in 1982, when it was included in“Black Folk Art in America, 1930-1980” at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, DC - a landmark exhibition that helped bring overdue attention to Black self-taught artists. Over time, Doyle's bold, graphic approach also entered the visual vocabulary of later generations. Jean-Michel Basquiat reportedly traded his own works for Doyle's paintings and later shared them with fellow artists, including Andy Warhol. Ed Ruscha, too, paid tribute with a painting incorporating Gullah dialect, now held in the permanent collection of The Broad in Los Angeles.

In the years since Doyle's death in 1985, institutional interest has continued to deepen. Major museums that have exhibited his work include the Smithsonian American Art Museum (2022), the Royal Academy of Arts in London (2023), and the Whitney Museum of American Art (2024).

At the Outsider Art Fair, the current presentation places Doyle's paintings in a market context - with clear pricing and a focused selection - while keeping their original function in view: images made from everyday materials, rooted in a specific place, and shaped by the cadence of lived stories.

Outsider Art Fair is on view through March 22 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.