Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Strengthens Board Of Directors, Prepares Live Webinar On Gold Operation In Abitibi

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals is a Canada-headquartered near-term gold producer, leveraging its mine and mill assets in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt, Quebec, to restart gold production in Q22026 LaFleur's top management will conduct a live webinar on Tuesday, March 24, to discuss the company's recent developments, the pending resumption of gold production within the next few months, and LaFleur's long-term vision of consolidation and scalability The company's Swanson Gold Project and Beacon Gold Mill assets have the potential to produce significant economic returns under a capital-efficient strategy, per the recently released positive PEA In addition, LaFleur announced important changes to its Board of Directors, adding experienced senior mining executives to direct the next stages of LaFleur's growth

Near-term gold producer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) has announced changes to its Board of Directors, adding the experienced insights of top management to the group as the company prepares for a live corporate webinar to discuss company developments and the pending restart of its wholly-owned gold mill in Canada's largest and most prolific gold producing region.

LaFleur's senior management team will lead the live webinar, including a follow-up question-and-answer session with investors, on March 24 at 9 a.m. PST / Noon EST. It can be accessed via Zoom at...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

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