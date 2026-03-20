BJP MLA Accuses AAP Of Politicising Prayer Meet For Palam Fire Victims

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Palam MLA Kuldeep Solanki accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of politicising a prayer meeting held for the 9 victims of the recent tragic fire in southwest Delhi. Solanki alleged on Friday that Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj reacted 'aggressively' to requests to keep politics out of a local condolence gathering.

During the condolence meeting with an AAP worker, a political confrontation between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) occurred.

BJP MLA accuses AAP of politicising prayer meet

BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki, while speaking to ANI, said, "A major fire accident occurred in our Palam area. The head of the market, Rajendra Kashyap, and his family lived there. He had a showroom for cosmetics and garments. How the fire started is a matter of investigation. But his family has suffered a huge loss. Nine family members died from suffocation and burns. We stand with the entire family, and our condolences are with them. We will definitely provide any assistance the government and administration can provide, and we will also support them socially..."

He further added, "Rajendra ji is a worker of Aam Aadmi Party. Saurabh Bhardwaj ji came yesterday. The people of the market had organized a condolence meeting there. I also went there. Two or three of his MLAs, councilors, workers, everyone was sitting nearby. As soon as I went and sat next to Rajendra ji, they started saying that the administration has failed, the government is useless, and blamed the government and the BJP. I requested him twice, I said Bhardwaj ji, this is not the right topic right now. It is time for a condolence meeting. Then he got angry and started abusing. And then the matter heated up..."

AAP's Kejriwal alleges fire response failure, BJP 'hooliganism'

Meanwhile, Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged lapses in the fire response and equipment malfunction during the recent fire in Palam, claiming that the lives of those 9 people could have been saved if timely action had been taken.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the bereaved family, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said that he was informed the fire brigade's ladders were allegedly not functioning when they reached the spot. "I came to know that when the Fire Brigade reached here, their ladders were not working. Had the Fire Brigade taken timely action, perhaps lives could have been saved," Kejriwal said.

He further alleged that workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in hooliganism at the site instead of expressing sympathy towards the affected family. "A family lost nine of its members; instead of sympathising with them, they have started hooliganism. I am sad to see the BJP stooping so low," he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that people were being prevented from meeting the bereaved family and alleged that they were being threatened. "They are not allowing people to meet the bereaved family. They are being threatened. It is very sad," he said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)