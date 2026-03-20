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""We were doing gut health and parasite protocols when people still thought colonics were fringe. Twenty years later the rest of the wellness world caught up, and we are proud to have helped pave that road right here in Miami." - Spokesperson"Feel the Heal marks more than twenty years as one of the only med spas in the United States offering both medical grade skincare and comprehensive internal detox protocols under one roof. Operating from a newly renovated space inside Miami's historic Knoxon Hotel, the destination continues to attract a devoted clientele ranging from everyday wellness seekers to high profile celebrity visitors.

For more than two decades, Feel the Heal has operated at a rare crossroads in the wellness industry, one where medical grade skincare meets deep internal detoxification in a single, seamlessly integrated practice. While most med spas focus exclusively on external aesthetics and most detox clinics address only internal health, Feel the Heal has quietly built a reputation as one of the very few facilities in the country that does both, and does both at an elite level.

Founded and rooted in Miami, the practice has grown from a neighborhood wellness secret into a destination that draws clients from across South Florida and well beyond. Its client roster includes everyday health-conscious Miami locals alongside high profile celebrity visitors who seek the kind of comprehensive care that is nearly impossible to find elsewhere. The common thread among all of them is a belief that true wellness begins on the inside and radiates outward.

At the core of Feel the Heal's internal health offerings is colonic hydrotherapy, a service the team has refined over more than twenty years of hands-on clinical experience. Complementing this is the now cult favorite Take a Hike Parasite Protocol, a gut health program that built a passionate underground following in Miami long before gut health became a mainstream conversation on social media platforms like TikTok. Where many businesses have rushed to capitalize on the recent popularity of digestive wellness content online, Feel the Heal's protocols were already tested, trusted, and delivering results years before the trend ever surfaced.

On the aesthetic side, the practice carries a proprietary organic skincare line developed to meet medical grade standards without relying on harsh synthetic ingredients. This line sits alongside a full menu of medical aesthetic treatments like Aerolase laser, Chemical Peels ( Biorepeel), Microneedling and Hydrafacial designed to address skin concerns at every level, from routine maintenance to advanced corrective care. The philosophy is straightforward. When the body is clean and functioning well internally, external treatments become dramatically more effective. It is a philosophy that twenty years of client outcomes have continued to validate.

Recently, Feel the Heal relocated into a striking new space inside the historic Knoxon Hotel in Miami. The environment is an intentional departure from the sterile, minimalist look that dominates the modern med spa landscape. Instead, the space channels a warm, retro 1970s aesthetic that reflects the personality of the brand itself. It is wellness with character, a place that feels different the moment a visitor walks through the door because it genuinely is different. The design choice speaks to a broader ethos at Feel the Heal, the belief that health and healing do not need to feel clinical or impersonal. They can feel inviting, expressive, and even fun.

The longevity of Feel the Heal in an industry known for rapid turnover is itself a noteworthy achievement. Wellness trends come and go with regularity, and businesses that chase those trends often disappear just as quickly. Feel the Heal has endured because its approach was never trend-driven. It was rooted in a genuine understanding of how internal health and external beauty are connected, an understanding that the broader market is only now beginning to embrace at scale.

As consumer interest in holistic, inside-out wellness continues to accelerate, Feel the Heal stands as a living case study in what it looks like to be ahead of the curve and to stay there. With a loyal Miami client base, a growing national reputation, a proprietary product line, and a distinctive new home inside one of the city's most characterful buildings, the practice enters its third decade with the same philosophy it started with, just on a larger stage.

For individuals who take their health seriously, both internally and externally, Feel the Heal remains one of the most compelling and complete wellness destinations in the country.

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