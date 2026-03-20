Russian Agent Detained In Kharkiv For Plotting Terror Attacks In City Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the SBU, according to Ukrinform.

The investigation established that the suspect was tasked with manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and planting them near administrative buildings in the frontline city. Russian operatives planned to detonate the bombs remotely during peak hours using mobile phone calls connected to the explosives.

SBU officers uncovered the plans in advance and detained the agent“red-handed” in a rented apartment while he was assembling the IEDs.

According to case materials, the suspect is an 18-year-old drug-dependent individual who was recruited by the enemy through a Telegram channel offering“easy money for a dose.” Following instructions from a handler in Russia, the agent purchased components for homemade bombs and began assembling them using improvised materials. During searches of his temporary residence, authorities seized 2.5 liters of chemical liquid, electrical components for detonation, and a smartphone containing evidence of cooperation with Russian forces.

SBU investigators have served the suspect with a notice of suspicion under Part 1, Article 14; Part 5, Article 27; and Part 2, Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding in the preparation of a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The suspect is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

arrests 'mole' in Ukrainian drone forces spying for Russian, Belarusian intelligenc

As reported earlier, SBU counterintelligence also detained another agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing an explosion on one of the central streets of Dnipro.

Photo: SBU