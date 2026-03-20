Ukraine, Moldova Sign Social Security Agreement

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, according to Ukrinform.

The signing took place during a working visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the Republic of Moldova.

It is emphasized that the document aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and ensure the social rights of citizens of Ukraine and Moldova who are covered by the legislation of both countries. The agreement covers key types of social security and provides greater certainty for citizens of one country who work or reside in the other.

“It will help prevent the loss of insurance rights and ensure fair access to social benefits,” Uliutin noted.

He added that the agreement establishes clear and transparent mechanisms for coordinating the social security systems of both countries. In particular, it covers old-age, disability and survivors' pensions, temporary incapacity and maternity benefits, insurance payments related to workplace accidents and occupational diseases, as well as funeral benefits.

The conclusion of the agreement will also promote labour mobility and deepen economic cooperation between Ukraine and Moldova.

European Union provides €189 million to support reforms in

As reported earlier, Denys Uliutin and German Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Bärbel Bas discussed the possibility of exchanging experience and strengthening partnership in key areas of social policy.

Photo: Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine