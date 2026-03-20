Oxbridge Re Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Results On March 30, 2026
|Date: March 30, 2026
|Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
|Listen-only toll-free number: 877 524-8416
| Listen-only international number: +1 412 902-1028
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at +1-201-493-6280
A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call until April 13, 2026.
|Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853
|International replay number: +1 201-612-7415
|Replay passcode: 13759252
About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.
Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.
Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.
Company Contact:
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Jay Madhu, CEO
+1 345-749-7570
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