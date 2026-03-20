Oxbridge Re Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Results On March 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the“Company”), which together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty today, announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Monday March 30, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: March 30, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Listen-only toll-free number: 877 524-8416 Listen-only international number: +1 412 902-1028



Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at +1-201-493-6280

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call until April 13, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13759252

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

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