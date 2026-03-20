FIG Announces The Cancellation Of 2026 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The gymnastics World Cup event scheduled to take place in Doha in April has been cancelled, the sport's governing body announced yesterday.

"World Gymnastics reports that, following an urgent online vote and in light of the current situation in the Middle East, its executive committee has decided to cancel the 2026 edition of the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 18," World Gymnastics said in a statement. "The event will not be rescheduled," it added.

Qatar Gymnastics Federation President and First Vice President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Ali Al Hitmi said that the Qatari federation had submitted a formal request to postpone the championships to ensure they would be staged to the highest standards and in line with international best practices.

He explained that the relevant committees within the FIG - particularly the Competitions Committee and the Technical Committees - held extensive meetings to assess the situation.

It was concluded that postponing the championships would negatively affect the international competition calendar, including the continental championships in Africa, Europe and Asia, as well as the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships scheduled to be held in the Netherlands later this year.

He added that the decision to cancel the event was taken to ensure the smooth running of the FIG calendar and to guarantee equal opportunities for all participating national federations. He also expressed his appreciation for the understanding shown by all parties in light of the current circumstances.

Several major sporting events have been postponed or cancelled due to the prevailing situation in the region, including the Formula One grands prix in Bahrain and Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia.

In football, the Finalissima, which was to pit European champions Spain against Copa America winners Argentina on March 27 in Qatar, has also been cancelled.

The Qatar motorcycling Grand Prix, initially scheduled for the weekend of April 12, has been postponed to November 8.