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Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Discusses Regional Developments With German Defense Minister By Phone

Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Discusses Regional Developments With German Defense Minister By Phone


2026-03-20 07:16:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani held a telephone conversation on Friday with HE German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

During the call, they discussed the latest security developments in the region and areas of cooperation and joint coordination under the current circumstances.

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The Peninsula

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