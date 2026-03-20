Qatar Warned Of Consequences Of Targeting Iranian Oil, Gas Facilities On Other Countries: Minister Of State For Energy Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi revealed that the State of Qatar had warned the United States of the consequences that could affect other countries if Iranian oil and gas facilities were targeted, emphasizing that Washington was urged to exercise restraint in its handling of the oil and gas infrastructure file.

In remarks to Reuters, His Excellency said, "I was always warning, talking to executives from oil and gas that are partnered with ‌us, talking to the U.S. Secretary of Energy, to warn him of that consequence and that that could be detrimental to us."

He stressed that they were urged to exercise restraint regarding any options taken toward oil and gas facilities.

His Excellency explained that the damage to facilities, which cost $26 billion to build, would affect Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipments to Europe and Asia for up to five years. He noted that he had not received prior warning regarding the attack on Iran's Pars field.

Regarding the damage assessment, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs said QatarEnergy had not yet assessed whether insurance would cover its war-related losses. He pointed out that the attack on Ras Laffan not only halted 17 percent of Qatar's LNG export capacity but also caused repercussions that could last up to five years due to the damage sustained by the site.

His Excellency clarified that the attack resulted in no fatalities or injuries. However, he noted that the delay in expansion works at Ras Laffan will affect gas that was scheduled for delivery to countries including France, Germany, and China starting in 2027. This expansion was intended to raise Qatar's LNG production capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 million mtpa by next year, reinforcing the state's position as the world's leading LNG exporter.

On the North Field expansion works, His Excellency said, "I think it will be delayed for months, if not a year or more."

He emphasized that the resumption of QatarEnergy's production can only be achieved if hostilities cease, and even then, it will take at least three or four months to fully resume loading.

Regarding the consequences of the war, HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi told Reuters that the broader consequences of the war will resonate across all economies of the Gulf region, considering that it has set the entire region back by 10 to 20 years.