The Vanishing New Generation: Why Fewer Young People Are Entering The UK Security Industry
"SIA License Statistics 2025: Key Trends and Insights"The UK's private security industry is facing a major age-profile shift. The share of 18-21-year-olds in the workforce has plummeted from 22.4% in 2023 to just 5.3% in 2025. While the sector is growing, this sharp decline in young recruits raises concerns about the long-term talent pipeline. The industry must improve its recruitment strategies and messaging to attract younger entrants, presenting security as a viable career path rather than just a short-term job. London, UK - 20 Mar, 2026 co is highlighting a major age-profile shift in the United Kingdom's private security industry, revealing that the share of 18 to 21-year-olds in the workforce has plummeted from 22.4 percent in 2023 to just 5.3 percent in 2025. While the overall sector continues to grow, this sharp decline in young recruits raises significant questions about the long-term pipeline of talent, recruitment strategies, and the future resilience of the profession.
Recent analysis of Security Industry Authority statistics demonstrates a central tension within the sector. At the end of 2025, there were 460,138 active SIA licence holders and 519,168 active licences, representing a steady increase from 431,701 holders and 486,042 licences in 2023. Despite this overall growth, new-entry momentum is weakening. First-time licences fell from 94,332 in 2024 to 79,458 in 2025, with renewals consistently outpacing new entrants. Currently, 22 to 30-year-olds form the largest age group at 27.8 percent, followed by 31 to 40-year-olds at 24 percent.
A spokesperson for co said,“The headline figure is not just that the industry is changing, but that the youngest age bracket appears to have dropped sharply in a short period. That should prompt a wider conversation about how the security sector recruits, trains and presents itself to new entrants. If fewer younger people are coming through, the long-term workforce pipeline becomes a much bigger issue than annual licence totals alone.”
This demographic shift suggests the industry may be struggling to compete against other entry-level roles in gig work, hospitality, or logistics. To attract younger entrants, employers and training providers must develop clearer entry-level career messaging and improve the visibility of progression routes. By building stronger partnerships with colleges, promoting varied roles beyond traditional door work, and emphasising professionalism, flexibility, and long-term opportunities, the sector can better present security as a dedicated career rather than a short-term job.
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