The Vanishing New Generation: Why Fewer Young People Are Entering The UK Security Industry

Recent analysis of Security Industry Authority statistics demonstrates a central tension within the sector. At the end of 2025, there were 460,138 active SIA licence holders and 519,168 active licences, representing a steady increase from 431,701 holders and 486,042 licences in 2023. Despite this overall growth, new-entry momentum is weakening. First-time licences fell from 94,332 in 2024 to 79,458 in 2025, with renewals consistently outpacing new entrants. Currently, 22 to 30-year-olds form the largest age group at 27.8 percent, followed by 31 to 40-year-olds at 24 percent.

A spokesperson for co said,“The headline figure is not just that the industry is changing, but that the youngest age bracket appears to have dropped sharply in a short period. That should prompt a wider conversation about how the security sector recruits, trains and presents itself to new entrants. If fewer younger people are coming through, the long-term workforce pipeline becomes a much bigger issue than annual licence totals alone.”

This demographic shift suggests the industry may be struggling to compete against other entry-level roles in gig work, hospitality, or logistics. To attract younger entrants, employers and training providers must develop clearer entry-level career messaging and improve the visibility of progression routes. By building stronger partnerships with colleges, promoting varied roles beyond traditional door work, and emphasising professionalism, flexibility, and long-term opportunities, the sector can better present security as a dedicated career rather than a short-term job.

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key trends for 2025 here.