Uzbekistan's Service Imports Reach New Heights In Early 2026
Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee shows that this amount represents 10.7% of the country's total import volume.
Travel services remained the dominant category, accounting for $248.9 million, or approximately 56.2% of total service imports.
Transport services followed, totaling $82.7 million, or 18.7%, while telecommunications, computer, and information services amounted to $45.0 million, representing 10.2% of the total.
Other business services contributed $38.5 million, or 8.7%, and various other services made up $27.9 million, about 6.3% of total imports.
The data clearly indicate a sustained growth in Uzbekistan's demand for foreign services, with tourism and transport continuing to be the primary drivers of service imports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment