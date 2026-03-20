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Uzbekistan's Service Imports Reach New Heights In Early 2026

Uzbekistan's Service Imports Reach New Heights In Early 2026


2026-03-20 07:11:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 20. Uzbekistan's imports of services reached $443.0 million in January 2026, reflecting a 26.3% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee shows that this amount represents 10.7% of the country's total import volume.

Travel services remained the dominant category, accounting for $248.9 million, or approximately 56.2% of total service imports.

Transport services followed, totaling $82.7 million, or 18.7%, while telecommunications, computer, and information services amounted to $45.0 million, representing 10.2% of the total.

Other business services contributed $38.5 million, or 8.7%, and various other services made up $27.9 million, about 6.3% of total imports.

The data clearly indicate a sustained growth in Uzbekistan's demand for foreign services, with tourism and transport continuing to be the primary drivers of service imports.

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Trend News Agency

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